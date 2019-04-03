Bonucci says abused Kean should take some of the blame

Moise Kean celebrates in front of Cagliari fans

Leonardo Bonucci believes Moise Kean should shoulder 50 per cent of the blame for the racist abuse he allegedly suffered from Cagliari fans on Tuesday.

Kean scored Juventus' second goal in the 85th minute in Sardinia as Juve claimed a 2-0 victory to move 18 points clear at the top of the table.

There were unsavoury scenes after the 19-year-old's close-range finish, though, as whistles and jeers were aimed at the forward as he celebrated directly in front of a section of home fans.

Kean and team-mate Blaise Matuidi were clearly angered by the incident, and an announcement was made on the stadium tannoy to warn fans against offensive behaviour.

But Bonucci, who opened the scoring with a first-half header, felt Kean should shoulder some responsibility for inciting anger among the supporters.

"Kean knows that, when you score, it's enough to celebrate with the squad. He could have behaved differently," the centre-back told Sky Sport Italia.

"There was racist booing; Matuidi got angry. It's a 50-50 - Moise was wrong, and the stand was wrong. We have to be an example."

Allegri - who also felt Kean provoked the crowd - says he did not hear any specific racist chants, but he thinks the problem is likely to persist as long as footballing authorities do not take stronger action.

"I didn't hear anything because I was focused on the game," said the Juve boss. "It doesn't make sense to talk about these things. It takes intelligence to deal with these situations and you shouldn't provoke people, although, of course, I don't justify what was there.

"We're back to the usual speeches again. It wasn't the whole stadium - there are idiots who do stupid things and ruin it for everyone else, and there are normal people.

"With cameras in place, they should be taken out of the stadium. It's very simple. They are identified and then they can no longer enter a stadium, for life. The right tools are there, if they want to catch everyone. The problem is that they don't want to."