Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 25

by Reuters
News 09 Feb 2017, 08:04 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):

Feb 11

Arsenal v Hull City (1230)

* Arsenal are seeking to avoid a third consecutive defeat

* Arsenal have won seven of nine v Hull in Premier League

* Hull have kept two consecutive clean sheets

* Arsenal have scored in their last 15 league matches

* Hull have not won in 11 away league games

Manchester United v Watford

* United are unbeaten in 15 league games

* Watford's Deeney has scored in last three league matches

* United have drawn three of last four league games

* Watford have enjoyed consecutive league wins

* United are only ninth in home form table

Middlesbrough v Everton

* Lukaku has scored 59 Premier League goals for Everton

* He needs one more goal to equal Duncan Ferguson's record

* Lukaku scored four times in a 6-3 defeat of Bournemouth

* Middlesbrough are without a win in seven league games

* Everton unbeaten in seven league games

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

* Stoke have lost one of their last 10 home league games

* Palace have slipped into bottom three

* Palace have lost five of their last six league games

* Joe Allen is Stoke's top scorer in the league with five

* Stoke have lost their last four league games v Palace

Sunderland v Southampton

* This fixture has not ended goalless in last 37 meetings

* Southampton are yet to collect an away point in 2017

* Sunderland could escape the bottom three with a win

* Sunderland have not conceded in their last two games

* Southampton have lost six of their last seven league games

* West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

* West Ham have struggled at home in their new stadium

* West Brom won 4-2 at home against West Ham in September

* West Brom are in eighth place, West Ham ninth

* West Ham lost 4-0 to Man City in last home game

* Michail Antonio has eight league goals this season

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

* Liverpool unbeaten in eight league games against Tottenham

* Last three league games between the sides have been drawn

* Tottenham last won at Anfield in 2011

* Liverpool are without a win in five league games

* Tottenham have 23 points from the last 30 available

Feb 12

Burnley v Chelsea

* 28 of Burnley's 29 points have come at home

* Chelsea have the best away record in the league

* Burnley are seeking sixth successive home win

* Chelsea are nine points clear at the top

* Diego Costa has 15 league goals and five assists

Swansea City v Leicester City

* Champions Leicester are one point above the bottom three

* Swansea have won three of last five league games

* Swansea's Sigurdsson has scored in last three league games

* Leicester have lost four league games in a row

* Leicester have won last four league games v Swansea

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

