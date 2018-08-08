Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea's World Cup stars unlikely to face Huddersfield - Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.11K   //    08 Aug 2018, 04:20 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard

Maurizio Sarri is unlikely to select Chelsea's World Cup stars for his first Premier League game in charge away to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

World Cup winners N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud have spent little time working with the new head coach, who succeeded fellow Italian Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Star winger Eden Hazard is another key man to have played little part in pre-season, having been given time off after he inspired Belgium to reach the semi-finals at Russia 2018.

Sarri also has a question mark hanging over Hazard's Belgium team-mate Thibaut Courtois, who reportedly skipped training this week as the goalkeeper seemingly tries to force a move to Real Madrid.

Kante, Giroud and Hazard came off the bench in the second half of a 0-0 draw against Lyon in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday, but Sarri feels it is too soon for them to play a competitive game.

"They arrived yesterday or the day before," Sarri told reporters after Chelsea beat Lyon 5-4 on penalties, Hazard scoring the winning spot-kick after Rob Green denied Pape Diop.

"It was better for them to play 25 minutes than to have a training session alone with the physical coach. They have to work, obviously.

"I'm very happy. I can work with all my players for the first time tomorrow, so we have only three days to prepare for the next match. And the next match will be very important. Very, very, very important."

Asked directly if it would be difficult for the trio to face Huddersfield, Sarri said: "Yes, I think so. Especially all together."

While Kante is a doubt to play in Saturday's Premier League opener after helping Les Bleus to win the World Cup, Ruben Loftus-Cheek shone in midfield.

Hazard has called for the England international to be given more opportunities at Chelsea and Sarri is excited by the 22-year-old's potential.

"He's potentially a great player," Sarri said. "He has to improve from the tactical point of view.

"But I think that's not a problem. He's very young. I think he can be a very beautiful player for us."

Chelsea are not known for showing patience with managers but Sarri feels it will take time for his plan to come together.

"I think that we have to work," Sarri added. "But we started to work, to work two days ago.

"But I think, potentially, we can become in two or three months a very good team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
Sarri delighted to keep 'top player' Pedro
RELATED STORY
Di Canio issues Hazard warning to Sarri
RELATED STORY
6 players who could be like new signings for Sarri at...
RELATED STORY
Sarri excited by Barkley's midfield potential
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea - Season preview
RELATED STORY
Chelsea can cope without Courtois & Hazard – Luiz
RELATED STORY
Time and Patience essential ingredients for Sarri to...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans can be optimistic under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us