Coman's 'efficiency' delights France boss Deschamps

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 11 Sep 2019, 04:06 IST

France winger Kingsley Coman

Didier Deschamps has praised Kingsley Coman's "efficiency" after his strike in France's 3-0 win over Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday.

The Bayern Munich winger scored his first goals for Les Bleus since March 2016 in Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania.

He followed that with the opener against Andorra, firmly staking his claim to start France's Group H double header against Iceland and leaders Turkey next month.

"I already told you that he's added efficiency since last season," Deschamps told a media conference.

"Dribbling, creating danger, he knows how to do it. To see him play this well is good for me.

"In a month, I will make choices but I'm happy for him; he needed that. What he has done in these two games is the same level as what he has done with his club lately."

France were guilty of squandering a host of chances against a side ranked 133 places below them in the world – most notably through Antoine Griezmann's second missed penalty – but Deschamps refused to be too hard on his players after the game.

"It's good, even if the score should have been heavier because of the chances we created," he told TF1.

"We did what we had to do in these September games. We had to take the six points. The six points is good, but the next six will be important too."