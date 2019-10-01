×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

De Bruyne out of Dinamo Zagreb game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    01 Oct 2019, 18:50 IST
Kevin De Bruyne - cropped
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City have confirmed.

De Bruyne was substituted late in Saturday's Premier League win at Everton after sustaining a groin injury.

The Belgium playmaker did not feature in the section of City's training session that was open to the media on Monday.

And City have now confirmed the midfielder will not be able to take part in the Group C game against Dinamo, who thrashed Atalanta in their opener.

A City statement said: "The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff."

De Bruyne has recorded nine assists in nine appearances for the Premier League champions this term.

City won 3-0 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League group game two weeks ago.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us