Deadline Day: Lukaku and David Luiz close in on Inter and Arsenal moves

Romelu Lukaku and David Luiz are on the move with a busy deadline day seemingly in prospect for Premier League clubs.

Inter and Manchester United have agreed an €80million (£73m) fee for Belgium striker Lukaku, who is in Milan to undergo a medical before being confirmed as the Serie A giants' record signing.

While that deal has been long mooted, talk of David Luiz moving across London to Arsenal from Chelsea only began to emerge on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the Gunners and cost £8m, with Unai Emery moving swiftly to secure a replacement for Laurent Koscielny – the club captain who joined Bordeaux this week.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is expected to join David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium for a fee reported to be in the region of £25m, although the biggest spending on deadline day could yet come from their north London rivals.

Tottenham are rumoured to be closing in on Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, while Argentina internationals Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso could see their outlay for the day surpass £100m.

Premier League champions Manchester City are seemingly bringing in Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan deal to provide cover for Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

West Ham and Crystal Palace completed some business early on deadline day.

Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti signed a four-year contract at London Stadium, with the option of a further two, after West Ham and Basel agreed an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £8m.

Crystal Palace's undisclosed outlay for Everton midfielder James McCarthy will be dwarfed if star winger Wilfried Zaha moves in the other direction.

Two players not looking to change their situation are Nathan Redmond and John McGinn, who have signed four and five-year contract extensions at Southampton and Aston Villa, respectively.