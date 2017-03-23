Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden

by Reuters News 23 Mar 2017, 16:52 IST

Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 30/4/16 West Bromwich Albion's Jonas Olsson Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who has spent nine years at West Brom, reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract so he could join the Stockholm-based side in time for the start of the Swedish top-flight season in 10 days.

"It's all happened so quickly I've not had chance to say a proper farewell to so many people," Olsson, who has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, told the club website (www.wba.co.uk).

"I still feel I have a few good years in me but such is the quality of the competition at Albion for places in my position, it was getting harder and harder to see a first team opportunity."

Olsson joined Albion from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in 2008, and went on to make 253 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals.

West Brom are currently eighth in the table and visit fifth-placed Manchester United on April 1, when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)