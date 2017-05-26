Dortmund hope fourth time lucky for German Cup final

by Reuters News 26 May 2017, 18:52 IST

Soccer Football - Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim - Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 6/5/17 Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Reuters / Leon Kuegeler/ Livepic/ Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund are desperate to snap a losing run of three consecutive German Cup finals when they take on outsiders Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin on Saturday.

Dortmund are the only team to have reached four straight German Cup finals but have missed out on the trophy since they won it in 2012.

Players such as German international Marco Reus and Bundesliga top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have failed to win any major silverware with the Ruhr valley club in the past few seasons.

Dortmund lost the 2013 Champions League final to Bayern Munich and were beaten in last three domestic Cup finals.

"Such a title would be very special after such a season," said coach Thomas Tuchel, whose future at the club is unclear despite finishing third in the league and securing a Champions League group stage spot for next season.

"We hope it will be a special finale of the season. A lot of players have been here more often. Last year we wanted to get to Berlin, this year I sense we have upped our demands a notch. We want to win it."

Crowd favourite Reus, considered among the best players of his generation in Germany, has lost every final he has played since joining Dortmund in 2012. He also missed Germany's 2014 World Cup victory through injury.

"Marco will play tomorrow, no surprise there," said Tuchel. "He is very important for us."

Tuchel also brushed aside speculation about his future. He has a contract until 2018 but a row with club bosses has soured relations in recent weeks. Aubameyang's future is also in doubt with a reported interest from major European clubs.

"If you say it is his last game tomorrow then you know more than me," Tuchel said. "My situation also plays no role. I am very calm."

The only thing his players have on their mind is winning the Cup after three failed attempts and after beating Bayern in the semifinal this year.

"We have been here too often and left too often with empty hands," said Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer.

"We have to take this experience into this game tomorrow and win it."

Eintracht finished 11th in the Bundesliga this season and last won the Cup in 1988. They edged past Borussia Moenchengladbach on penalties in the other semifinal.

