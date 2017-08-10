Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus

Juventus' famous number 10 jersey will be worn by Paulo Dybala this season.

by Omnisport News 10 Aug 2017, 14:48 IST

Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Paulo Dybala has been handed Juventus' famous number 10 shirt for the 2017-18 season, following in the footsteps of Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez and Alessandro Del Piero.

The jersey - vacant since Pogba left for Manchester United last year - has also been worn by legends such as Omar Sivori, Michel Platini and Roberto Baggio and is recognition of the Argentina international's contribution since arriving from Palermo in 2015.

Dybala has been touted as a potential replacement for Neymar at Barcelona, but Juve appear determined to keep hold of their man, who previously wore 21.

A club statement read: "From the very moment he signed for the Turin club two years ago, La Joya won over the hearts of the Bianconeri faithful with his wonder strikes, sensational assists and irresistible winning mentality.

"Ever since scoring on his debut in the 2015 Super Cup final against Lazio, Dybala has had a knack for netting eye-catching goals in big games: not least at home to Milan and Roma in his maiden Juve campaign, before hitting a free-kick past former club Palermo and a quite brilliant brace against Barcelona in last season's Champions League quarter-final."

Dybala has scored 42 goals in 94 appearances for Juve and the statement added that his "creative spark and eye for the spectacular" make him worthy of his new shirt number.

Juve take on Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana on Sunday.