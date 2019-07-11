×
Fekir still set to leave Lyon but club rule out any other departures

Omnisport
NEWS
News
203   //    11 Jul 2019, 21:22 IST
Nabil Fekir - cropped
Lyon captain Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir may still leave Lyon but the Ligue 1 club will sanction no other departures following a period of upheaval.

Talented left-back Ferland Mendy and star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele have departed for Real Madrid and Tottenham respectively, while the club will enter the 2019-20 season with a new head coach in Sylvinho.

Juninho Pernambucano is also settling into his seat as director of football and the Brazilian is determined to guard against a further drain on talent.

That means Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar are all set to stay, but captain and World Cup winner Fekir could still find a new home after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

"For now, the only possible departure is Fekir," Juninho said.

"I have spoken with him. It was about personal things, to know his life. I translated for the coach. [Sylvinho] likes him personally.

"It's hard to convince him to continue – he's a world champion and his generation has left. It's not a closed matter, but I'm telling you the truth.

"We would like to keep him."

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up an approach for the Liverpool-linked France international, but no movement appears to have been made since Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas declared his willingness to listen to offers.

The 25-year-old will not feature in Saturday's friendly against Swiss side Servette due to an adductor issue.

Juninho, speaking at the presentation of new left-back Youssouf Kone, confirmed talks are continuing with Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen.

"We will be far ahead in the transfer market if we sign Andersen. I'm quite satisfied," he said.

Contact Us