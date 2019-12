Flick lauds Coutinho's Bayern masterclass

Bayern Munich playmaker Philippe Coutinho

Bayern Munich interim head coach Hansi Flick hailed an "amazing" display by Philippe Coutinho during Saturday's 6-1 rout of Werder Bremen.

Milot Rashica gave the visitors a deserved lead with a fabulous 24th-minute solo goal but Bayern took control of the contest after the irresistible Coutinho equalised in the 45th minute.

The on-loan Barcelona star set up Robert Lewandowski to give Flick's men a half-time lead, and he lobbed Jiri Pavlenka and rifled in from the edge of the penalty area either side of another assist for substitute Thomas Muller.

Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski finished with a double of his own but Coutinho's performance commanded the post-match attention.

"I think everyone in the stadium enjoyed his performance," Flick told a news conference after his players bounced back emphatically from back-to-back defeats in the league.

"It made me especially happy that the whole team celebrated together with him and shared his happiness from the heart.

"He scored three goals and assisted twice. This is amazing. We are very happy with his performance."

Lewandowski's link-up with Coutinho put Bremen to the sword and threatened an even greater margin of victory.

"That was his game today, with the ball, with the movement," the Poland striker told Bayern's official website.

"How he did it was outstanding. We need such a player. I am very pleased that he showed how good he is and what great potential he has."

Bayern are back in action with a trip to high-flying Freiburg on Wednesday.