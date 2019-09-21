Guardiola thinks 'incredible' Arteta will be next Man City manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and assistant Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola believes the "incredible" Mikel Arteta will succeed him as Manchester City manager.

Arteta joined Guardiola's backroom staff as an assistant coach in July 2016, just after finishing his playing career with Arsenal.

Under Guardiola, City have enjoyed plenty of success, winning two Premier League titles, two EFL Cup trophies, an FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Guardiola believes his fellow Spaniard, Arteta, could be the man to replace him at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm pretty sure [he'll succeed me]. He will have success," he told UK media.

"Sooner or later it's going to happen [Arteta becoming a manager]. He's a young, young manager. He has experience already, handling big players and big teams.

"He's got an incredible work ethic. He has a special talent to analyse what happens and to find solutions. We talk a lot about what he believes and how he feels."

Guardiola said Arteta saw the game in a similar way to him, while also lauding the former Everton midfielder's character.

"He's so happy when we win but suffers when we don't and that is why he tries to find a solution," he said.

"He's an incredible human being, with incredible values about what it means in the locker room to be together, and he is already an incredible manager and he'll have incredible success in his future.

"We see the football in really quite a close way."

City, who are five points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, host Watford on Saturday.