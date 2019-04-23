Hudson-Odoi says his season is over with ruptured Achilles tendon

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 72 // 23 Apr 2019, 04:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi receives treatment

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi does not expect to play again this season after suffering from what he understands to be a ruptured Achilles tendon in Monday's 2-2 draw with Burnley.

An entertaining opening period ended badly for Chelsea, as Hudson-Odoi was forced off and N'Golo Kante was then withdrawn with a knock to his ribs at half-time.

While Kante's problem is not thought to be major, it seems the same cannot be said for the 18-year-old.

Although scans are required to discover the full extent of the injury, Hudson-Odoi - who was seen leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot - wrote on his official Twitter account that his season is over.

"[I'm] really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles," he said. "Got to work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!"

Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!! pic.twitter.com/PXC53WszdH — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) April 22, 2019

Assistant coach Gianfranco Zola – taking the place of Maurizio Sarri for post-match media duties after the head coach was removed from the dugout for dissent in stoppage-time – also believes the injury is serious.

"It's not an easy one," Zola said in a news conference. "I think it's a serious injury.

"It's his Achilles tendon. I cannot tell you the extent of it. I don't know – he'll have to have an examination, but it's not looking good. I don't know if it's ruptured.

Advertisement

"N'Golo was taken down on the counter and, as he fell, he fell on the foot of a player, so he had a contusion in his ribs. He couldn't breathe totally. He'll be alright."

Hudson-Odoi will likely miss the rest of Chelsea's battle to finish in Premier League's top four and their Europa League campaign, with Sarri's men set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals next week.

The England international is also expected to be out for the Nations League Finals, which take place in June.