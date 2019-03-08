×
Hummels 'can't comprehend' handling of Germany axe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
270   //    08 Mar 2019, 02:02 IST
MatsHummels - cropped
Germany defender Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels is not happy with the way Joachim Low dumped him from the Germany squad.

Low announced on Tuesday that Hummels, along with Bayern Munich team-mates Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller, would no longer be considered for selection.

Hummels has made 70 appearances for Germany and, along with Muller and Boateng, helped his country to glory at the 2014 World Cup.

The 30-year-old has now broken his silence to reveal that he is not impressed with how Low and the German Football Association [DFB] have handled the situation.

"With some distance, I would also like to comment on the decision of the national team coach," Hummels wrote on Twitter.

"Regardless of what I think is a reasonable sporting decision (which, of course, I respect), I can't comprehend the way it has been delivered.

"In my opinion, I have always had a good relationship with the people at the DFB and we have always been fair with each other.

"Thomas, Jerome and I gave everything for the national team for years and the way this has been handled doesn't do justice to what we've accomplished and achieved in my eyes. And that leaves me far from cold because I loved playing for Germany!

"For me, I can say: they have been wonderful years, 70 caps, far exceeding everything I once dreamed of as a kid. I was allowed to take part in four major tournaments.

"It was crowned by winning the 2014 World Cup. I will carry this feeling inside me forever and I would have really liked to have given everything again to repeat something similar."

Muller, meanwhile, took to social media on Wednesday to blast Low, saying: "The longer I think about it, the more I get angry about the way this happened. I was totally dumbfounded by this decision out of the blue."

