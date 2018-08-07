Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I had a couple of accidents – driving in England a challenge for Salah

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.33K   //    07 Aug 2018, 05:09 IST
Mohamed Salah - cropped
Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool

Plundering goals appeared easy for Mohamed Salah upon his arrival at Liverpool last year, but adjusting to British road conditions was apparently more of an issue for the Egypt star.

The Reds signed Salah from Roma for an initial fee of £36.9million in June 2017, and he repaid that investment handsomely by scoring 44 times in all competitions. 

The 26-year-old had already experienced a taste of life in the UK after moving from Basel to Chelsea in 2014.

But it seems getting behind the wheel remained a tricky prospect following his big-money switch to Merseyside.

"In the first few week it was hard, I had couple of accidents when I did drive on the sidewalk, but then everything worked just fine," he said during a commercial appearance with two Egyptian actors.

Asked what his favourite prize is of the many accolades he accumulated in 2017-18, Salah replied: "[The Premier League's] golden boot for sure, I had to work hard for that, and concentrate on every match to score, also I had to fight for it with a great players as Harry Kane and [Sergio] 'Kun' Aguero."

A hugely popular figure in his home country, Salah revealed that on one occasion, a seemingly brief act of generosity with a supporter left him facing a steady influx of well-wishers arriving at his home. 

"Once I was at home in Egypt, a fan knocked my door and asked to take a picture with me, I agreed, two hours later he came back with about eight people and asked me to take pictures with them and I agreed," he said.

"At night the door knocked again, I opened and found him and there is a bus behind him full of people, I asked him 'what are you trying to do?'. He told me that he told them to come take pictures with Salah, and that he is going to bring more people the next day."

