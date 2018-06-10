Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I will never coach Barcelona again - Guardiola

Barcelona dominated at home and abroad under Pep Guardiola but the Manchester City manager has no designs on making a Camp Nou return.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 17:41 IST
1.23K
PepGuardiola - cropped
Pep Guardiola in his Barcelona days

Pep Guardiola insists he will never return for a second stint as Barcelona head coach and has no interest in becoming Camp Nou president.

Guardiola masterminded a golden era with the Catalan club between 2008 and 2012, with three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and two Club World Cups among a host of honours collected across four seasons.

Similar success followed at Bayern Munich before the 47-year-old guided Manchester City to Premier League and EFL Cup glory this term, but his time on the field and in the dugout for Barca means Guardiola remains inextricably linked to his boyhood club.

He still regularly declares himself to be a Barcelona fan but the association looks unlikely to ever extend beyond that again.

"My time there as a coach is finished because I'm not the same as I was then, nor is the way they see me the same," Guardiola told TV3.

"I had the time of my life there. It was a fantastic age where I was taking on the world and we took it on, with some incredible players, a young president [Joan Laporta], Txiki [Begiristain, now City's director of football].

"It was a generation of brutal players and the best player in the world [Lionel Messi]. The stars aligned."

A job upstairs is not one Guardiola envisages for himself either, as he is keen to indulge another of his passions when he leaves top-level coaching.

"President? No, I am a coach and I am good at what I do, you can't be everything," he said.

"When I stop coaching, you will find me playing golf." 

City smashed club and divisional records as they stormed to the Premier League title and racked up an unprecedented 100 points in 2017-18.

But Guardiola still feels his old employers – double winners once more in Spain under Ernesto Valverde – represent the gold standard.

"FC Barcelona have been the best team of the season, even though they didn't win the Champions League," he added.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Barcelona Football
I have the impression that he was jealous of me - Toure...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Guardiola wants Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne: Maybe Guardiola thought Toure wasn't fit enough
RELATED STORY
5 players who hate Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Yaya Toure: If Barcelona called, I wouldn't hesitate
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola's 5 worst signings to date
RELATED STORY
Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at...
RELATED STORY
Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 amazing players sold by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us