×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Investment offer could help Leeds compete with Manchester City, says owner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    14 Oct 2019, 17:22 IST
Andrea Radrizzani - cropped
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani

Leeds United are considering investment by the owners of Paris Saint-Germain that could help the club "compete with Manchester City", according to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The Italian – who took charge of the club from Massimo Cellino in May 2017 – says he is considering three investment proposals for the Championship outfit. 

He has confirmed one is from the owners of Ligue 1 champions PSG, Qatari Sports Investment (QSI), who were linked with a potential takeover at Elland Road earlier this year.

The others are from a Leeds fan based in the United States and the owner of an unidentified Italian club.

"I have been approached by more than 20 parties and I have selected these three," Radrizzani told The Times. "The option of Qatar Sports Investment – first of all they are friends; we have had a good relationship for a long time.

"Secondly, they have the possibility to allow this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity.

"The second is based in America, he's a big fan of Leeds United since he was a child, and I like that.

"Another one is the owner of an Italian club. With another club you can create synergy to be more competitive and to target the Premier League. We could maybe get a loan to increase the quality of the team."

Leeds – who were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 – are fifth in the Championship, having picked up 20 points from their opening 11 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow KOS MON 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Montenegro
Tomorrow BUL ENG 12:15 AM Bulgaria vs England
Tomorrow UKR POR 12:15 AM Ukraine vs Portugal
Tomorrow LIT SER 12:15 AM Lithuania vs Serbia
Tomorrow MOL ALB 12:15 AM Moldova vs Albania
Tomorrow ICE AND 12:15 AM Iceland vs Andorra
Tomorrow FRA TUR 12:15 AM France vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
FT KEN MOZ
0 - 1
 Kenya vs Mozambique
Tomorrow BER GUA 11:30 PM Bermuda vs Guatemala
16 Oct ALG COL 12:30 AM Algeria vs Colombia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us