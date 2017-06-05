Juventus still believe despite Champions League final loss - Lichtsteiner

Juventus' famously frugal defence was picked apart by Real Madrid in a 4-1 Champions League final drubbing.

Stephan Lichtsteiner says Juventus still believe they can win the Champions League despite losing a fifth consecutive final.

Mario Mandzukic's stunning strike in Cardiff on Saturday was a mere consolation as Real Madrid won 4-1 to defend their title, foiling Juve at the final hurdle as the Serie A and Coppa Italia winners sought to claim the treble.

Lichtsteiner was an unused substitute and the defender insisted in a social media post that Juve can end their 21-year wait for another European crown.

"Dear Juventino," the Switzerland international wrote on Facebook. "I found myself in a moment of sadness and I decided to share some thoughts with you.

"Despite the many titles won in the past six years, despite the many beautiful and unique moments we shared together... there's still something missing, and I know I am not the only one who thinks so.

Despite the great disappointment tonight, I am very proud of this group!

"In three years we have reached two Champions League finals, coming a step away from realising our dream. Close to the finish line. We Juventino now have wanted for over 20 years to bring home this cup. I personally have dreamed of it for 33 years.

"Losing again in the final... it really hurts... rather badly. And it is a very difficult time to deal with. Although we wrote a piece of unique history by winning six consecutive league titles, we are very down in the dumps! An immense frustration.

"But, dear Juventino... even now, this makes us strong and we never give up! We will rebuild and sooner or later we will win this title too! We must continue to believe it! Until The End!"