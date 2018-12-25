×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp yet to consider Liverpool future beyond 2022

Omnisport
NEWS
News
257   //    25 Dec 2018, 18:30 IST
JurgenKlopp - Cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is yet to think about his future at Liverpool beyond the expiry of his current deal in 2022.

The German signed a fresh six-year contract in July 2016, having only been appointed as Brendan Rodgers' successor nine months previously.

Klopp is yet to lift any silverware at Anfield, having lost the finals of the Europa League, EFL Cup and Champions League during his spell.

Liverpool sit four points clear of defending champions Manchester City atop the Premier League at Christmas, raising hopes that the wait for a trophy could be ended in May, but Klopp says his relative success thus far has not prompted him to consider his long-term future.

"I don't want to think that far ahead," he told Sky Sports. "If you write that already, a lot of people will speak. Everything is good at the moment, but still, [people say] 'Klopp didn't win anything'.

"I haven't won anything so that's part of the truth, we don't have to think about 2022, it's a long way to go.

"In the summer, there will be people who say it's the best time for me to go if we win something because we will never win anything again, there will be other people who say I have to go if we don't win anything.

"As long as we all enjoy the ride here, and I mean all - from the owners, the players to the supporters, to everyone around the club - we can try it and try it, but at the moment if one of those groups isn't happy any more, then we shouldn't stretch it and say 'come on, try to do it'.

"It's a good time, and 2022 is a long time so I don't have to think about it hopefully, everything will be fine and then we can think about that."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
7 stars Liverpool failed to sign under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Liverpool must look beyond Roberto Firmino
RELATED STORY
Liverpool still have plenty of work to do - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Should Jurgen Klopp be sacked if Liverpool don't win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool could go all the...
RELATED STORY
Klopp open to Liverpool signings in January
RELATED STORY
Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I cannot keep every Liverpool player happy
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool don't expect Mohamed Salah to...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp and building a dynasty at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
Tomorrow FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
Tomorrow MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us