Kroos backs 'unpredictable' Germany for Euro 2020 tilt

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 29 Jun 2019, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos backed Leroy Sane, Julian Brandt and Serge Gnabry to make Germany contenders for Euro 2020, describing the Joachim Low's current squad as better than the one that crashed out of the World Cup.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who helped Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, gave an optimistic outlook on the next 12 months as Low's men attempt to redeem themselves following their group-stage exit in Russia.

Gnabry and Sane were among the goals as Germany trounced Estonia 8-0 in their most recent qualifier and they are second in Group C with a game in hand on leaders Northern Ireland.

Kroos told the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger that Low's creative young players can turn the country's fortunes around, saying: "I have a very good feeling for the European Championship 2020.

"Our goal is still to dominate games, but we are looking more purposeful the way we go forward. Especially in attack we have players who can cause teams problems, like Sane, Brandt, Gnabry.

"That makes us more unpredictable and better than at the World Cup."

Kroos also fired a broadside at club coaches who he feels are not developing players and instead push German stars to churn out results regardless of how they play.

The 29-year-old playmaker has spent the last five seasons at Real Madrid, where he has played under Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane, but he indicated that he feels some Germany players are not having their talents nurtured.

"I would wish that there are more coaches who pay attention to the fact that their team plays football, instead of only focusing on results and points," said Kroos.