×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leeds face Salford City after EFL Cup first round drawn at supermarket

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    21 Jun 2019, 01:16 IST
Salford City
Salford City are in the English Football League for the first time

Salford City will face Leeds United in the first round of the EFL Cup after the draw was made at a supermarket.

Leeds, who missed out on a return to the Premier League after losing in the Championship play-offs, were handed a trip to Salford in the week commencing August 12 during Thursday's draw that took place in a store of UK chain Morrisons.

Salford are in the English Football League for the first time after their rapid rise, following a takeover by members of Manchester United's famed 'Class of 92', which helped fuel a series of promotions.

The club's part-owner Gary Neville enjoyed Salford's draw, writing on Twitter: "Welcome back into my life Leeds United. Not seen you for 15 years."

Huddersfield Town are at home to Lincoln City after their relegation from the Premier League, while AFC Wimbledon have been handed a crunch clash against MK Dons.

Cardiff City and Fulham, the two other clubs to drop into the Championship, will enter at the second-round stage with Premier League sides who are not in Europe.

Advertisement
Salford City promoted to Football League for first time
RELATED STORY
EFL Championship 2018-19: Who will get promoted to the Premier League?
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Hernandez double sends Leeds top
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich go four clear after Leeds slip up
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds & Sheffield United both victorious
RELATED STORY
EFL adopts Rooney Rule
RELATED STORY
Wilder beats Bielsa to Championship award, only two Leeds players in Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the EFL Championship
RELATED STORY
5 times Manchester City humiliated their opponents this season
RELATED STORY
Derby County 0 Leeds United 1: Roofe gives Bielsa's side the advantage
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT COL QAT
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Qatar
FT ARG PAR
1 - 1
 Argentina vs Paraguay
Today URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
Tomorrow ECU CHI 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Chile
23 Jun PER BRA 12:30 AM Peru vs Brazil
23 Jun BOL VEN 12:30 AM Bolivia vs Venezuela
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Tomorrow EGY ZIM 01:30 AM Egypt vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow CON UGA 08:00 PM Congo DR vs Uganda
Tomorrow NIG BUR 10:30 PM Nigeria vs Burundi
23 Jun GUI MAD 01:30 AM Guinea vs Madagascar
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us