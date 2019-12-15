Lille's Sanches claims PSG wanted him in 2018

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Dec 2019, 19:44 IST SHARE

Lille attacking midfielder Renato Sanches

Lille midfield playmaker Renato Sanches claims he almost moved to the club's Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

The Portugal international joined Lille from Bayern Munich for a club-record €25million in August.

However, the 22-year-old revealed he would have been playing in France sooner had Bayern been prepared to sell him to PSG the previous year.

"It is true that I had a serious offer from PSG," Sanches told Telefoot.

"But my club and my former coach Niko Kovac did not want let me go."

Renato Sanches vs Montpellier #LOSCMHSC



1 goal



5 shots (4 on target) : record of the game



10 dribbles completed : record in Ligue 1 2019/20



8 touches in the opponent box : co-record of the game



8 recoveries : co-record of his team.



Fire. pic.twitter.com/SsvkPIvhiK — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 13, 2019

Sanches, who signed a four-year contract with Lille, scored his first goal for the club in their 2-1 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 last Friday.