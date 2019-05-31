×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool can become 'unstoppable', says Alexander-Arnold

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    31 May 2019, 09:00 IST
TrentAlexanderArnold - cropped
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool will become "unstoppable" once they secure their first piece of silverware under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday looking to deliver the club's first trophy since 2012.

Klopp's men managed to secure 97 points in the Premier League this season, but fell short to champions Manchester City.

But Alexander-Arnold feels a title could lead to a period of sustained success for Liverpool.

"This team is good enough to win leagues, to win Champions Leagues," the full-back told ESPN.

"We've shown that across the last two seasons especially and we just need to get over the line now.

"I'm sure as soon as we get one, we'll be unstoppable and that's the focus for us – becoming a formidable team that is unbreakable."

Liverpool are in the Champions League final for the second straight season, having suffered a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid last year.

Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold, 20, said Liverpool had improved since that defeat to Madrid in Kiev.

"This time we know what it's all about, we understand everything around the game so we'll be more prepared in that respect," he said.

"We're a more complete team. During the course of this season, we've shown a variety of ways to win and to conduct ourselves. When we score first, we're very hard to break down. If we need a late goal, we can produce it. If we need to manage a period of a game and take the sting out of it, we know what to do.

"If we're not at 100 per cent, Spurs can hurt us, but we will be leaving everything we've got on that pitch."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer News: "Nabil Fekir can leave", Lyon president reveals
RELATED STORY
5 meetings between English sides in the Champions League knockouts, and the results
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool find themselves choking at the business end of the season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool can win Premier League and Champions League, says former star
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 5 sensational last-minute goals by the Reds in the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
Klopp's Camp Nou debrief 'changed everything' for Liverpool - Robertson
RELATED STORY
Klopp hails 'unstoppable' Messi after Champions League brace
RELATED STORY
Salah: Four wins will give Liverpool title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 world-class signings who could end Manchester City's Premier League dominance 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virgil Van Dijk should win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us