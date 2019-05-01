×
Liverpool CEO calls for respect from fans after reported Barcelona trouble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
179   //    01 May 2019, 14:54 IST
anfield - cropped
Liverpool fans outside Anfield

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has called on fans to behave in a respectful manner after videos surfaced online purportedly showing unpleasant incidents in Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp's side take on Barca in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Footage has emerged showing two separate incidents of individuals being pushed into fountains, apparently by Liverpool fans.

Police in riot gear were seen on La Rambla on Tuesday night, having reportedly shepherded visiting supporters away from Placa Reial.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Moore said: "We proudly sing that we've conquered all of Europe.

"But let's treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC.

"By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let's visit here with grace and humility."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
