Liverpool perfectly placed to win more trophies - Lovren

Liverpool keeping a settled squad under Jurgen Klopp means they are set up to challenge for honours over the next few years, according to Dejan Lovren.

The Reds won last season's Champions League – a year after losing in the final to Real Madrid – and finished just a point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Centre-back Lovren believes the Reds' ability to hold on to their best players puts them in the perfect position to enjoy a period of sustained success, both domestically and in Europe.

"There are quite a lot of players who stayed in this team, which is quite important," he told the club's official website.

"If we keep this focus for the next couple of years we can reflect on last season and hopefully win many more trophies.

"We are a team with special characteristics, with fantastic individual players who can change the game in a second."

Jurgen Klopp's side face Sevilla in Boston on Sunday amid a heatwave that has hit much of the United States.

Lovren, however, has backed his team-mates to cope with the challenging conditions.

"We adapt to everything," he added. "It's an important tour for us, playing against big teams.

"It will be a challenge again to play in the heat and to adapt. There are no easy opponents. But it's about our character and we are used to it already."

"It's always a pleasure to come to the States and see so many fans behind us. It's a privilege to be here."