Liverpool's elite status immune to Champions League failure – Murphy

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's elite status in Europe and at home will not be affected even if they lose Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham, according to former Red Danny Murphy.

Jurgen Klopp has overseen a major improvement at Liverpool during his four years in charge, guiding them to back-to-back Champions League finals and turning them into genuine title challengers domestically.

Although Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy, the Reds ran them close and finished just a point adrift on 97, a record points total for runners-up in the division.

As for Spurs, they scraped a top-four finish and were 27 points off the top of the table despite looking capable of a title challenge for a period.

Victory for Spurs in Madrid on Saturday could be a game-changer in terms of attracting better players and helping them reach the next level, but the Reds will be there regardless of whether or not they add a sixth European crown to their collection.

When asked which team would be affected the most by winning the Champions League, Murphy told Omnisport: "Tottenham.

"It matters to both of them, massively, Liverpool have progressed so much that they're competing for the Premier League with City now and they've been in two Champions League finals.

"So, if Liverpool lose, are they still going to compete with City next year? Yes, they are. Are they still going to compete in the Champions League? Yes.

"Would it [defeat] be disappointing? Yes, and would the pressure increase? Yes, I think it would, but I think for Tottenham, what it would do for them in terms of attracting players, keeping their own players and keeping the manager, and making more money worldwide, it would be huge in comparison."

Some have also tied the fate of the trophy to that of Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentinian linked with Juventus, among other clubs.

But Murphy, who also played for Spurs, is convinced Pochettino is there to stay.

"I don't think he'll go [leave Spurs] either way," he added. "Personally, I think there's a lot of positivity from him.

"I know there's been a little bit of analysis on his tongue-in-cheek comments about leaving if they win it, but I think he's there for a while.

"I think he wants to be there. I think they're going to back him in the summer. It [winning the Champions League] is more about the players you can attract rather than the manager. I think he's onboard."



