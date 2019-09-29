Lucas & Perisic fit for Tottenham match, Bayern confirm

Bayern Munich pair Lucas Hernandez and Ivan Perisic have been declared fit to feature in Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Tottenham.

Lucas was substituted at half-time in Saturday's 3-2 win against Paderborn with a knee injury, while Perisic missed the Bundesliga clash through illness.

However, Bayern confirmed on their official website that both men will travel to London on Monday morning after being given the all-clear.

The German champions beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 in their opening Group B match, while Spurs were pegged back to a 2-2 at Olympiacos.

Squad update: @LucasHernandez and Ivan #Perišić are both fully fit again and will travel to London with the team #TOTFCB pic.twitter.com/QOPCGSjndR — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 29, 2019

Perisic is in contention to start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after making a good impression in his last two outings, having set up a goal against Red Star and scored versus Cologne last week.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger finds himself back in German football after joining Bayern on loan from Inter in August, but had he got his wish he would have been plying his trade for Manchester United.

In an interview with The Athletic, Perisic revealed: "How close was I going there? Very close.

"It was an amazing thing for me when Jose [Mourinho] called me. It was difficult to say no to him.

"In fact, I really, really wanted to join him and play for United. It was a dream of mine to play in all the big leagues. But it didn't happen.

"It was painful for me. But I don't want to go into the details. I only found out myself the real reasons two years later."