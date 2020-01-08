Malaga suspend coach after explicit video was shared on social media

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Malaga coach Victor Sanchez del Amo

Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez del Amo pending an investigation after an explicit video of him was posted on social media.

Victor claimed he had been blackmailed over the clip before it was published.

In a statement posted to his official Twitter account, the 43-year-old said: "I am being subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion.

"The matter is in the hands of the police and I entrust myself to follow their instructions.

"Sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime either through social networks or messages or in any other way. Thank you for your understanding and support."

The club consequently decided to suspend Victor until an investigation has been carried out.

A statement from Malaga read: "In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Victor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out.

"We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified."

Malaga are 16th in Spain's Segunda Division, just a point above the relegation zone.