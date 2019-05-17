×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester City and PSG will not rival Barcelona for Griezmann

Omnisport
NEWS
News
135   //    17 May 2019, 20:14 IST
antoine griezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have quelled reports that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will be rivalling Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann's signature.

Griezmann and Atletico Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that the 28-year-old's stay in the Spanish capital would be coming to an end after five years at the club.

Last June, the France forward signed a new contract to keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023, with a documentary titled 'The Decision' having been made to publicise Griezmann's choice not to move to Camp Nou.

However, following his change of heart, reports have suggested Premier League champions City were considering challenging any renewed interest from Barca by activating the forward's release clause, reportedly set at €120million.

But Guardiola insists the fee would be too much for City, who are under investigation by UEFA for alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches. The club vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

"People from Barcelona don't have to be worried, we are not going to buy Griezmann," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "We don't have the money."

PSG, too, have been linked with interest in Griezmann but, like his counterpart in Manchester, Tuchel was quick to deny the reports, stressing that his priorities are to strengthen his side's defence, not attack.

"Griezmann can play with every team in the world," the PSG coach told a news conference.

Advertisement

"It would please any coach, but right now it's not realistic. We are looking for players with certain profiles. We need defensive profiles, and we have to start with that."

Griezmann has scored 21 goals in all competitions this term and could play his last game for Atleti against Levante on Saturday in their final LaLiga fixture of the season.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona
Advertisement
How does Atletico's Griezmann reliance compare to Messi, Ronaldo, Kane and more?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City hijacks move for £75 million-rated Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City eyeing a move for FC Barcelona's prime target
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City not in same bracket as Barca, Madrid and Bayern
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: 'To bring him back home would be great'- President open to the return of Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City enter race to sign Bundesliga breakout star Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
De Ligt will move to England or Spain, says Van der Sar
RELATED STORY
Manchester City target 7 Real Madrid & Barcelona players, Barcelona complete deal for Manchester United star and more Premier League transfer news: May 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must manage 'emotional and mental effects' of Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us