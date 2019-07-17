×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United rout Leeds in impressive pre-season display

Omnisport
NEWS
News
254   //    17 Jul 2019, 19:04 IST
juan mata - cropped
Juan Mata leads Manchester United celebrations against Leeds United

Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 4-0 in the final match of the Perth leg of their pre-season tour on Wednesday.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial secured an impressive victory over their old rivals at Optus Stadium.

United eased to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory in their first Australian friendly last week, but there was more to admire about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they dismantled their Championship opponents.

Teenager Greenwood broke the deadlock before Rashford produced a smart turn and finish to double the lead before half-time after some fine work from Paul Pogba, who again performed well despite continued speculation over his future.

United were without the ill David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku, who is carrying a knock, and made sure of the win when Jones headed in Andreas Pereira's corner in a second half that yielded 11 changes to the line-up.

Martial buried the fourth from the penalty spot after Liam Cooper had brought down the lively Tahith Chong.

United will now head to Singapore for an International Champions Cup meeting with Inter, who have reportedly prepared an offer of £60million plus bonuses to take Lukaku to San Siro.

Tags:
Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make an enquiry for Fiorentina defender
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Leeds rivalry can easily 'flare up', says Man Utd boss Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United preparing £80m bid to sign Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka reveals why he joined United, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Pogba trains with Manchester United ahead of pre-season friendly against Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-0 Perth Glory: 5 talking points 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United staff member hospitalised after falling ill
RELATED STORY
Top 5 transfers in Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United face a problem in their pursuit of €80 million Serie A star, Everton set to bid €35 million for Arsenal target Malcom and more Premier League transfer news, July 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Cleargreen's Aleister Staley on Manchester United & the "People" single
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 3 observations from Manchester United's lacklustre display
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us