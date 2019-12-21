×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mesut wouldn't have started anyway – Ljungberg's parting shot at injured Arsenal star Ozil

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Freddie Ljungberg said Mesut Ozil would not have been involved for Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League contest against Everton even if injury had not ruled him out.

Interim boss Ljungberg named a youthful line-up for his final game in charge before handing the reins to new boss Mikel Arteta, who was appointed the Gunners' new head coach on Friday.

Ozil, who reacted petulantly to be subbed off in last week's defeat against Manchester City, was conspicuous by his absence and, while he confirmed a foot problem for the ex-Germany international, Ljungberg cast more doubt on the midfielder's long-term future in north London by admitting he would not have been part of his plans at Goodison Park.

Ljungberg told BT Sport: "Mesut has something on his foot, but we have things happening there so Mesut wouldn't have been in the squad today anyway, [after] what happened in the last game."

Nicolas Pepe, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi and the suspended Sokratis Papastathopoulos are also out of the starting XI that lost 3-0 to the champions last weekend, with Arsenal naming a new-look side that will be out to impress Arteta.

Emile Smith Rowe was awarded a first Premier League start as Ljungberg turns to youth, with Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson included in attack.

Arteta will be watching from the stands at another of his former clubs, who named Carlo Ancelotti as manager ahead of kick-off.

The Italian has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Marco Silva and, like Arteta, will begin work after Saturday's fixture.

The Toffees have welcomed back Lucas Digne, Djibril Sidibe, Fabian Delph and Gylfi Sigurdsson as Duncan Ferguson concludes his spell as caretaker manager.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 18
PP WES LIV West Ham vs Liverpool
45' EVE ARS
0 - 0
 Everton vs Arsenal
Today AFC BUR 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
Today AST SOU 08:30 PM Aston Villa vs Southampton
Today BRI SHE 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United
Today NEW CRY 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Today NOR WOL 08:30 PM Norwich vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today MAN LEI 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 07:30 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow TOT CHE 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us