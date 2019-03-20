×
More arrests made in corruption scandal over Roma stadium

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    20 Mar 2019, 19:02 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — The president of Rome's city council has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in a widening corruption scandal centered on Roma's long-delayed plans to build a new stadium.

Marcello De Vito of the governing 5-Star Movement was picked up by police for allegedly taking payments from the stadium's former constructor, Luca Parnassi, to help advance the project. Three other people were also arrested.

Parnassi was among nine people arrested in June when the scandal was first revealed.

Roma's American president, James Pallotta, first presented the stadium plan in March 2014, saying that it would be ready for the 2016-17 season — yet construction has still not started.

Pallotta has since cut ties with Parnassi and is currently negotiating a 105 million euro ($120 million) deal to buy the proposed stadium site in Tor di Valle himself.

Tor di Valle is located about halfway between downtown and Leonardo Da Vinci Airport.

Associated Press
NEWS
