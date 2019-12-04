×
Mourinho: I'm invested in Levy's vision for Tottenham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
04 Dec 2019, 04:02 IST
Jose Mourinho - cropped
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he has every intention of playing an integral role in chairman Daniel Levy's vision for Tottenham.

The Portuguese took over the reins at Spurs on November 20 – just one day after Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal – and has overseen an impressive turnaround in fortunes.

His side have defeated West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League and came from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in the Champions League.

Few believe Mourinho will stick around in north London for the long haul, but the former Manchester United boss insists he is invested in Levy's plans for the club.

"He [Levy] is the boss, he's the man with the vision," he told reporters. "He's the man that started with that vision more than a decade ago and now I'm part of the process.

"I want to participate in that vision and that ambition. The coach of the first team can have a real influence on that process and that is my job.

"For me, as a coach, I have to participate in many areas where the club can develop.

"Can I help in other areas? Can I have a little input? Can I contribute and be available to people that lead different areas in the club? If I can, good."

Mourinho takes his new side to Old Trafford on Wednesday, marking his first return to United as an opposing manager since he was sacked in December 2018.

He holds no grudges over his dismissal and insists he is a better manager for his two-and-a-half-year spell at the 20-time English champions, with whom he won the EFL Cup and Europa League.

"You win or you learn, you don't lose," he explained. "I feel my time there was good because I managed to win something. I learned and I think I am a better coach now.

"From my experience, the important thing is that after you are sacked, you don't blame anyone. You need to try and understand why, understand what you can do better and try to prepare for the future by analysing what happened in the past. That is what has happened with me."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
