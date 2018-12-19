New year, new kit for Indian football

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian football team will be donning new kits in the new year, starting with its campaign in the AFC Asian Cup.

The continental showpiece will be held in the UAE from January 5 to February 1.

The launch of the national team's new kit took place in the Capital Wednesday with seven players Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rowllin Borges, Shubhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal walking the ramp.

The kit sponsors, Six5Six have signed a five-year deal with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partners of All India Football Federation (AIFF), and will be involved with national teams across all age groups and genders, as per the agreement.

The contract with the previous kit sponsors Nike expired early this year.

AIFF president Praful Patel said: "The new kits look awesome and I cannot wait to watch the Blue Tigers in their new skin for our biggest continental event AFC Asian Cup 2019, and the international friendly leading to the event.

"We look forward to a fruitful and long term relationship with Six5Six."

General secretary Kushal Das said: "It's indeed a momentous occasion as the team heads on to participate in the biggest continental tournament of Asia -- AFC Asian Cup 2019. We will ensure that the official merchandise will be available for all fans."

The co-founders for Six5Six, Avni & Ambar Aneja, in their statement, said, "SIX5SIX is proud to announce their partnership with the National Team as the Official Kit Partner. The whole process of design was inspired by the spirit of the team and its rise in world football."

Six5Six have partnered with Kerala Blasters and FC Pune City in the ongoing Hero Indian Super League