×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp inducted into LMA Hall of Fame

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Nov 2019, 06:34 IST
KloppGuardiola-cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp have been inducted into the League Manager Association's (LMA) Hall of Fame.

The LMA announced the pair's induction on Thursday, in recognition of their historic achievements in football management to date.

Guardiola and Klopp are going head-to-head for Premier League supremacy this season.

City boss Guardiola is seeking a third successive Premier League crown, while Klopp is looking to deliver Liverpool's first league title since 1990.

"It is an incredible honour to be a part of it, for the rest of my life and for generations, to be in this Hall of Fame in English football," said Guardiola, who has won seven trophies since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016.

"I do not have any words to express my gratitude. To be part of this family."

Appointed in 2015, Klopp has led Liverpool to Champions League and UEFA Super Cup glory following the club's runners-up European finish in 2017-18.

"This is really special, to be a part of this incredible group of managers is big," Klopp added.

Advertisement

"Tonight my family and coaches are here. I wanted them all to be here because it is very important in in our family history."

Liverpool – eight points clear atop the Premier League summit – host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, while City travel to Newcastle United.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us