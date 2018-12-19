×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino readies big guns for Gunners

Omnisport
NEWS
News
147   //    19 Dec 2018, 00:10 IST
Mauricio Pochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted he is ready to name a strong line-up when Tottenham take their bid for silverware to Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Pochettino's acclaimed job at Spurs has seen him identified as a frontrunner to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United next season, following the Portuguese's sacking earlier on Tuesday.

The only significant mark against considering the 46-year-old for one of the most coveted jobs in world football is a lack of major trophies.

Despite regularly using the domestic cups to rotate his line-ups, Pochettino insists he shares the desire of Spurs fans to end a 10-year trophy drought and suggested their north London rivals should be ready to contend with strong opposition on Wednesday.

"It is an important game but it will be a different game to a few weeks ago," said the Tottenham boss, reflecting on Arsenal's 4-2 derby win at Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

"All the teams are going to do many rotations [but] maybe I'll surprise you and not rotate too much."

Spurs have lost to United and Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in the past two seasons and went down 2-0 to Mourinho's Chelsea in the 2015 EFL Cup final during Pochettino's first season at the helm.

The Argentinian tactician was keen to point out the strides his team have made in establishing Champions League qualification as "a normal thing" for Tottenham.

Advertisement

But he knows silverware would bring extra recognition.

"We were talking with players and it would be fantastic," he said. "Win a cup like this [and] the people will give us the value of what we are doing.

"It's true that is about perception and it means a lot one trophy. We are going to try and win at Arsenal. In every single season we try.

"In the first season we played in the final against Chelsea but lose. We also played the semi-final against Manchester United. Always we lose the possibility with big side.

"We try and only we need some luck. We are going to try again this season to win something."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino reaches 100 Premier League wins for Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What do Arsenal need to do to win...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino ready for clash with 'good friend' Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield: 3 Reasons why the Gunners won...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Tottenham probable XI against...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is Lucas Torreira the next big...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham prepared for north London derby fine - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino feels Spurs paid price for busy week in...
RELATED STORY
He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us