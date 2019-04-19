Pochettino reflects on 'bad feelings' during dramatic win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino reflected on the "bad feelings and bad ideas" he endured when he thought Tottenham had been pipped by Manchester City in the Champions League.

Raheem Sterling appeared to have completed his hat-trick and sent City into the semi-finals at the expense of Spurs with a stoppage-time winner at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

However, the VAR ruled out the strike as Sergio Aguero was offside in the lead up, and Tottenham held on, losing 4-3 but progressing on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Pochettino said he quickly encountered numerous emotions, thinking Spurs had thrown away the quarter-final.

"It was a moment where I threw my jacket, threw my jumper and I went to sit next to Jesus [Perez] and Miguel [D'Agostino] and Toni [Jimenez]," he told UK newspapers.

"It was a few seconds like this [puts head in hands]. It was so fast. There were a lot of bad feelings and bad ideas."

Christian Eriksen's wayward pass – deflected by a City player – led to Sterling's strike and Pochettino said he instantly questioned his Danish star's decision.

"When Christian played back I was thinking, 'Why not play forward?' I was reviewing the action, the decision, how I was going to face the players, the fans," he said.

"All these things happened so quickly in my mind. It's amazing. When you are so down and then something you do not expect happens.

"It's amazing how quick things happen in your mind, different emotions and ideas."