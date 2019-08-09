×
Pochettino satisfied with injury hit Tottenham squad after late arrivals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Aug 2019, 18:44 IST
Mauricio Pochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham will be without several players for their Premier League opener against Aston Villa but Mauricio Pochettino insists he is happy with his squad.

Dele Alli and new signing Ryan Sessegnon have been ruled out of the match with hamstring injuries, while defenders Juan Foyth and Ben Davies are sidelined by ankle and groin issues respectively.

Star forward Son Heung-min is set to serve the second of a three-game suspension, leaving manager Pochettino light on options at both ends of the pitch.

The Argentinian appeared frustrated last month when he claimed to have no influence over transfers as Tottenham took time to strengthen.

Versatile teenager Sessegnon and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso eventually arrived on deadline day, following club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele through the door.

"I am very happy," Pochettino told reporters on Friday. "I was happy with my squad and to add some more players, they can bring good energy and help us to achieve what we want.

"I was focused on trying to work hard to coach in the best way.

"I hoped the club would do the job that we want to try to bring players in and to try to be competitive with our opponents."

Pochettino admitted 19-year-old wing-back Sessegnon, who agreed a six-year deal, could be held back before entering the first-team equation.

"He doesn't have that much experience in the Premier League, maybe he is a little bit behind Lo Celso and Ndombele in age – they have more experience playing in a top level," he said.

"Maybe he needs three or four weeks out of the group, and we will see how he adapts.

"I think we have made signings for the future. The players will have opportunities to play. There is no pressure on him, or Lo Celso or Tanguy, they arrive from different leagues and they still need to adapt to the new philosophy and the new club.

"It is the responsibility of the senior players to help them, but it is important to give them time."

Premier League 2019-20
Premier League 2019-20
