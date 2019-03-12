×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rashford and Martial thank Van Gaal following coach's retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    12 Mar 2019, 01:57 IST
Marcus Rashford Louis van Gaal - cropped
Marcus Rashford and Louis van Gaal during the latter's time as Manchester United boss

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have offered their thanks to Louis van Gaal after the former Manchester United manager announced his retirement.

Van Gaal, who also managed Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AZ and the Netherlands in an illustrious career, revealed the news on Dutch TV show VTBL.

The Dutchman handed a teenage Rashford his United debut in February 2016, having signed Martial from Monaco five months earlier.

And both players paid tribute to their former boss on Twitter, with Rashford writing: "Thank you for opening the door & trusting in me. Enjoy retirement boss."

Martial added: "Thanks for everything coach !! It was a honor [sic] to learn from you!"

Van Gaal won silverware at every club he managed, most notably claiming Champions League glory with Ajax during a six-year stint in the 1990s that also yielded three Eredivisie titles and success in the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

He went on to win LaLiga twice with Barca in the first of two spells in charge and earned a hugely impressive Eredivisie crown with AZ in 2009, before securing a domestic treble at Bayern Munich the following year.

A second stint as coach of his country brought a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup, while his two-year tenure at United ended two days after the club won the 2015-16 FA Cup.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
10 World-Class Footballers Who Were Rejected as Youngsters
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable moments from Louis van Gaal's career
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Martial and Rashford need more tap-ins to emulate Ronaldo - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 dream signings that could make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'invincible'
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players who have stalled under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
10 of the most outspoken footballers 
RELATED STORY
5 mind blowing facts about Marcus Rashford
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us