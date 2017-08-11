Robben & Alaba returns boost Bayern

Having opened the season with a DFL-Supercup triumph, Bayern Munich have Arjen Robben and David Alaba back in contention for this weekend.

by Omnisport News 11 Aug 2017, 18:36 IST

Bayern Munich duo David Alaba (L) and Arjen Robben (R)

Arjen Robben and David Alaba could play a part for Bayern Munich in Saturday's DFB-Pokal clash with third-tier Chemnitzer, coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed.

Bayern, who have won the knockout competition a record 18 times, started the season with a DFL-Supercup win over Borussia Dortmund, which Robben and Alaba were sidelined for.

Netherlands star Robben suffered a calf injury while on holiday and consequently missed much of Bayern's pre-season preparations, while Alaba sustained a knock in the Audi Cup loss to Liverpool at the start of the month.

"Arjen Robben and David Alaba are fit," said Ancelotti. "They won't start, but I could bring them on from the bench."

That positive news from the treatment room was weighed against the continued absences of Manuel Neuer (foot), Jerome Boateng (thigh), Javi Martinez (calf), James Rodriguez (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (abdominal muscle) and Juan Bernat (ankle).

Ancelotti revealed that goalkeeper Neuer, who missed the back end of the last season through the same injury, could return for the Bundesliga opener against Bayer Leverkusen next Friday.

"It's all going according to plan," added the Italian. "He's already back working with [goalkeeping coach] Toni Tapalovic and we'll see if there's a reaction over the next few days. We'll take a decision after that."