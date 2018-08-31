Ronaldo carried Madrid on this back – Mendes slams 'shameful' UEFA award snub

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2.58K // 31 Aug 2018, 05:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes described the decision to award Luka Modric the 2017-18 Player of the Year gong as "ridiculous" and "shameful" after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was overlooked by UEFA.

Ronaldo scored 15 goals to lead Madrid to a third successive Champions League crown last season, however, the former Madrid superstar was beaten to the honour by Modric in Monaco on Thursday.

Madrid midfielder Modric won the most votes from coaches and journalists but Mendes was scathing of UEFA after Ronaldo – who swapped the European champions for Juventus in the off-season – was snubbed.

"Football is played on the field and that's where Cristiano won," Mendes told Portuguese outlet Record.

"He scored 15 goals, carried Real Madrid on his back and conquered the Champions League again.

"It's ridiculous, shameful. The winner is not in doubt, as Ronaldo is the best in his position."

Ronaldo skipped the Champions League draw and Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta defended the 33-year-old forward's no-show, insisting their prized recruit deserved the award.

"I can say it was a personal decision not to come and he made it earlier today," Marotta said.

"We want to respect that. As far as we are concerned, we are profoundly disappointed that he did not receive the trophy. This is for performances in the Champions League and not the World Cup, so we maintain Ronaldo deserved it more.

"I take nothing away from the decision of the jury, but if I had voted, I would've voted for Ronaldo. I don't say that because he is our player, but as a lover of football."