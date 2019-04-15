×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Salah: Four wins will give Liverpool title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
208   //    15 Apr 2019, 00:12 IST
mohamed salah - cropped
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Liverpool will be champions if they win their last four Premier League games, says Mohamed Salah.

The Reds went back to the top of the table with a 2-0 home win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Defending champions Manchester City had leapfrogged Jurgen Klopp's side earlier in the day by winning 3-1 at Crystal Palace but, after Sadio Mane headed in the opener at Anfield, Salah came up with a sensational long-range drive to seal all three points.

Liverpool are now two points ahead of City, who have a game in hand but face a testing trip away to rivals Manchester United on April 24.

Klopp's side have a run-in that looks more straightforward on paper, with Cardiff City and Newcastle United away and Huddersfield Town and Wolves visiting Anfield.

And Salah feels maximum points from those four fixtures would be enough to give Liverpool their first title of the Premier League era.

"My opinion, yes," Salah told Sky Sports when asked if he felt four wins would be enough to pip City.

"We need to focus on our games. We hope Man City will lose points. The Premier League is the most important thing for me.

"I do follow Man City to see the results. It can help and can push us to perform better. We focus on our game, but I knew the result of Man City [against Palace]."

Advertisement

Salah drew level with City striker Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with his unstoppable strike.

"I didn't think, I just feel," he said of his 19th league goal of the season.

"I go inside and normally I shoot with the inside of my foot but this one I went for power.

"I was lucky the ball hit the net like that."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 men who were brilliant for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 Key Battles That’ll Decide The Chelsea Vs Liverpool Game 
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Klopp slams 'disgusting' Salah chants
RELATED STORY
5 talking points in the Liverpool vs Chelsea match
RELATED STORY
These people shouldn't belong to Chelsea - Giroud backs Salah after 'bomber' chants
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Match prediction today - Premier League predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea Match Preview: Prediction XI | Team News | Head-to-Head | Current Form 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us