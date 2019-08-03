×
Sanches delighted Bayern decided not to sell him

Omnisport
NEWS
News
03 Aug 2019, 17:06 IST
RenatoSanches - cropped
Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches has expressed his delight at learning Bayern Munich wanted to keep him for the upcoming season.

Portugal international Sanches endured a dismal loan spell at Swansea City in 2017-18 and spent last term on the fringes under Niko Kovac.

The 21-year-old started just six games and did not hide his frustration at a lack of playing time, with Fenerbahce reportedly interested in his signature over previous months.

But Bayern were unwilling to part with the Euro 2016 winner and he is looking forward to a more important role at the Allianz Arena in 2019-20.

"When the bosses told me I was staying it felt good, even though I wanted to move. I felt their appreciation," Sanches told Bild.

"But I also need enough playing time. I want to play. That's what matters to me.

"The coach and I have spoken at length once or twice. I know exactly what he wants from me. Our relationship is normal. We shake hands and talk normally."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vamos

A post shared by Renato Sanches (@renatosanches35) on

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
