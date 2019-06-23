Sensi bound for Conte link-up at Inter

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 23 Jun 2019, 15:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi

Inter are on course to sign Stefano Sensi according to Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali, who believes working with Antonio Conte will greatly benefit the midfielder.

Sensi impressed for Sassuolo last season, earning a full international breakthrough with Italy.

AC Milan are among the teams to have been linked with the 23-year-old but Carnevali told Sport Mediaset that Inter have stolen a march on their rivals.

"We have not done anything yet but we are dealing with them, there are good opportunities to define the agreement. We will see each other next week but I think we are on the right path," he said.

"Inter proved to be much more concrete. We are doing the last evaluations but I think the other teams are behind. I think we will define it as soon as possible."

Sensi's switch will initially be on loan, according to reports, with a €5million fee due to Sassuolo. An option to make the deal permanent for €25m will be included.

Former Juventus and Chelsea boss Conte is at the start of an overhaul for his San Siro tenure and Carnevali identified him as a potentially key figure in Sensi's development.

"Sensi has been on an important growth path for years but I think Conte will perfect it even more," he added.