×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer to United: Football's strangest managerial arrangements as Molde 'lend' their boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    20 Dec 2018, 04:13 IST
Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier
Former Liverpool joint managers Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his post as Molde's manager to become Manchester United's new caretaker boss, but only until May when he will once again take up the reins in Norway.

Solskjaer's appointment at Old Trafford on Wednesday was confirmed just 16 days after he signed a new contract with Molde, and the Eliteserien side have insisted he will return to continue his job at the end of United's campaign.

Molde say they have merely "lent" Solskjaer to United in what is one of the more bizarre managerial set-ups in football history.

Here, we take a look at some of the other quirkiest arrangements to have occurred.

Two for the price of one - the joint managers

Lars Lagerback and Heimir Hallgrimsson shared responsibility for the Iceland job at Euro 2016 and took them all the way to the quarter-finals. Yet joint managers are not always a match made in heaven. Liverpool hired Gerard Houllier to work alongside Roy Evans in 1998 but the latter quit the club just four months into their partnership. Liverpool should have looked at Bolton Wanderers for evidence co-managers do not work always work. In 28 games in charge together, Roy McFarland and Colin Todd won just two league matches before the latter took sole control on New Year's Day 1996.

Bos for the day?

North Queensland Fury, a former A-League team, were in a pickle in October 2010 when coach Franz Straka and his deputy Stuart McLaren were banned for a fixture against Newcastle Jets. Who were they going to call? Former Manchester United and Aston Villa goalkeeper Mark Bosnich, of course. Yet the Fury's plans were scuppered by the guidelines of the Football Federation Australia, which stated Bosnich's lack of a coaching licence prevented him from imparting any wisdom as a 'trainer' or 'mentor', even on a one-off basis. 

Advertisement

One final hurrah for Sturrock

Promotion-hunting Southend United had seen enough from Paul Sturrock in March 2013, sacking him after a run in which they had taken just five points from 18 available. Sturrock's replacement, Phil Brown, was hired the following day but, in a curious twist, the outgoing boss was offered the chance to manage the club in the Football League Trophy final two weeks later. Southend chairman Ron Martin explained Sturrock had "earned that privilege" and had accepted his bizarre proposal. Sturrock had a change of heart, though, and it was Brown who presided over a 2-0 loss to Crewe Alexandra at Wembley.

Sack Jackie McNamara, hire Jackie McNamara

In October 2016 non-league club York City elected to part company with Jackie McNamara following a bad start to the new campaign. In his place they hired...Jackie McNamara. The club explained that the outgoing boss would oversee the team until his replacement was appointed, a process they expected to take around two weeks. However, McNamara never took charge of another game as Gary Mills' return to Bootham Crescent was confirmed shortly after. Yet that was not the end of McNamara's stay with York as he merely moved into the role of chief executive.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Solskjaer to United: Molde give blessing for their...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Red Devils' interim boss in numbers
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Unlikely second chance after Cardiff...
RELATED STORY
Playing football the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer way
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Solskjaer is a good choice as Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United appoints Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Other Ferguson pupils who became...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Cardiff stint not relevant to Old...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Club writing off two seasons with...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us