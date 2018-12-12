Spurs achieved 'mission impossible', says Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his team achieved what many labelled "mission impossible" by reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

Lucas Moura's 85th-minute goal saw Spurs claim a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in Group B on Tuesday.

The draw was enough to see the Premier League side finish second after Inter were held to a 1-1 draw at home to PSV.

Many questioned Spurs' chances after they lost their opening two games and drew at PSV, and Pochettino hailed his side's achievement.

"I am so happy, so proud. I remember after Eindhoven nobody believed in us. They all said it was mission impossible, but we are here," he told a news conference.

"We are in the next stage and it is a massive achievement for the club. We are so happy for our fans that were here, happy for our fans in London and around the world.

"It's a massive boost for the club and to have the idea to play in the next stage next year in the new stadium is a massive motivation for us."

Ousmane Dembele's fine individual effort had given Barca the lead before Lucas' late equaliser.

