×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spurs achieved 'mission impossible', says Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
95   //    12 Dec 2018, 07:35 IST
Tottenham - Cropped
Tottenham celebrate

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his team achieved what many labelled "mission impossible" by reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

Lucas Moura's 85th-minute goal saw Spurs claim a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in Group B on Tuesday.

The draw was enough to see the Premier League side finish second after Inter were held to a 1-1 draw at home to PSV.

Many questioned Spurs' chances after they lost their opening two games and drew at PSV, and Pochettino hailed his side's achievement.

"I am so happy, so proud. I remember after Eindhoven nobody believed in us. They all said it was mission impossible, but we are here," he told a news conference.

"We are in the next stage and it is a massive achievement for the club. We are so happy for our fans that were here, happy for our fans in London and around the world.

"It's a massive boost for the club and to have the idea to play in the next stage next year in the new stadium is a massive motivation for us."

Ousmane Dembele's fine individual effort had given Barca the lead before Lucas' late equaliser.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Espanyol ties make Barcelona switch impossible for...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona could 'steal' Kane, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino proud of 'massive, massive achievement' for Spurs
RELATED STORY
Pochettino to keep an eye on Inter when Spurs face Barcelona
RELATED STORY
You're going to tell your kids – Pochettino wants Spurs...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino confirms Walker-Peters set to start against...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: 3 reasons why Spurs could...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Lloris error, not Messi performance, led to...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino issues rallying call to depleted Spurs
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield takes priority over Barcelona for Spurs boss...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us