Swansea sign off by beating West Brom

by Reuters News 21 May 2017, 22:12 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 21/5/17Swansea City's Jordan Ayew celebrates scoring their first goal with Fernando Llorente (L) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (R)

Swansea City came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at home on the final day of the season, with goals from Jordan Ayew and Fernando Llorente cancelling out Jonny Evans' opener.

Llorente scored his 10th goal in his last 11 league games at home when he met Luciano Narsingh's cross and slammed past Ben Foster in the 86th minute to ensure 15th-placed Swansea ended the campaign on 41 points, seven clear of the relegation zone.

Evans had headed Darren Fletcher's corner past Kristoffer Nordfeldt at the back past in the 33rd minute to give the visitors the lead, but Ayew nodded the hosts level in the 72nd minute as Swansea extended their undefeated run to five games.

West Bromwich finish in 10th on 45 points, missing the opportunity to equal their best top flight finish since 1981.

