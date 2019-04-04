×
Tigres UANL 3 Santos Laguna 0: Valencia nets brace in semi-final first leg

25   //    04 Apr 2019, 10:02 IST
TigresUANL - Cropped
Tigres UANL celebrate

Enner Valencia's brace helped Tigres UANL take a giant step towards the CONCACAF Champions League final after a 3-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Valencia struck twice after Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring for the hosts in the first leg of the semi-final tie.

The result leaves Tigres in a strong position to reach a third final in the past four editions of the competition heading into the second leg on April 10.

They needed just eight minutes to open the scoring, Vargas tapping in after Santos Laguna goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco could only parry a Julian Quinones strike.

Santos had a couple of decent chances before Valencia doubled the hosts' lead in the 27th minute.

The former West Ham and Everton forward got on the end of a Luis Rodriguez cross to head in his side's second.

Just 10 minutes later and it was 3-0, Valencia putting away a cross from the right from Luis Quinones.

That would be the end of the scoring, Tigres' victory leaving them in a strong position.

