Too many foreigners managing Premier League teams - Giggs

by Reuters News 22 Feb 2017, 14:28 IST

Manchester United's interim manager Ryan Giggs reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

(Reuters) - There are too many foreign managers in the Premier League and little opportunity for local talents, according to former Manchester United winger and assistant manager Ryan Giggs.

Giggs, who was the caretaker boss for four games at United in 2014, was linked with a return to management at Swansea City before American Bob Bradley's appointment in October and was considered again before Englishman Paul Clement took charge in January.

"I don't think there's enough (British managers) at the moment," Giggs told the BBC.

"I think it is (important British coaches get a chance). There's a lot of top quality foreign coaches in the Premier League, but there's also a lot of quality British coaches and managers out there."

Seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have British managers, but the current top-seven sides are all managed by foreigners, with Welshman Tony Pulis' West Bromwich Albion the highest-placed team with a British manager.

"If you don't get the chance, you don't get the chance to prove what you can do and see what you can do with a talented team," Giggs added.

"As I say, there are quality foreign coaches as well. I just think on the balance, there's too many foreigners at the moment and British coaches probably just don't get the chances."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)