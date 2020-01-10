×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Valverde admits Supercopa blow will fuel talk about his Barcelona future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020 IST
Ernesto Valverde - cropped
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde admitted his future would come in for fresh scrutiny after Barcelona's dramatic defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann looked set to send Barcelona into the final, as they recovered from conceding a Koke strike in the opening 20 seconds of the second half.

But Barcelona folded in the closing 10 minutes, and a penalty from Alvaro Morata was followed by a winner from Angel Correa as Atletico, second best for almost all of the match up to then, snatched a remarkable win.

It left Diego Simeone, Atletico's hard-taskmaster coach, jumping for joy on the touchline, while Valverde was left to reflect on a damaging defeat.

He has been repairing a reputation that took a battering with Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League semi-finals last term, when the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

But this meek surrender will not help, and Valverde said afterwards, when asked about his position: "We know what football is like and there is always instability when you lose. We will talk about this, it is inevitable.

"But I'll do my thing, which is coaching."

He added: "Of course, it was a match which we dominated. It seemed we had it in hand. It was a complete performance except in specific moments"

Advertisement

Valverde said Atletico throwing their quickest players forward in the closing stages "surprised" Barcelona.

"I don't think it was an accumulation of situations, but two actions that cost us dearly," he said.

He said it had been an "intense" match and that Barcelona's two disallowed goals in the second half, both after VAR reviews, had given Atletico the lifeline upon which they capitalised.

Simeone sent on Marcos Llorente for the final 18 minutes and felt he made a difference in midfield.

"From there the team looked better. It seemed that if we equalised we would win," Simeone said.

"With the best teams like Barca, Madrid, [Manchester] City ... they are on a higher level and we have to be patient. We have to play a final now."

Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT BEN JAM
2 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Today HYD CHE 07:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
Tomorrow ODI MUM 07:30 PM Odisha vs Mumbai City
12 Jan ATK KER 07:30 PM ATK vs Kerala Blasters
Premier League 2019-20
Tomorrow CRY ARS 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CHE BUR 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Burnley
Tomorrow MAN NOR 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Norwich
Tomorrow TOT LIV 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
12 Jan AST MAN 10:00 PM Aston Villa vs Manchester City
I-League 2019-20
FT MOH IND
1 - 0
 Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us